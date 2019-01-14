85 percent of cases resolved, says Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Monday said about 85 percent of all the cases had been resolved during his tenure to provide masses a relief, ARY News reported.

“We raised the issues of basic human rights to revamp the system. The top court’s human rights cell only has disposed of 10, 0067 pleas,” the CJP said while addressing the ceremony of launch of Police Reforms Committee Report in Islamabad.

He said the entire rulings of the judiciary had been made for the betterment of the society, which had built people’s trust on the judicial system.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said all the measures he had taken were within the jurisdiction of law. He said people of Pakistan did not want culture of favouritism and money embezzlement.

“Hopefully, I will not be alleged of interfering in administrative matters. Is it excess of the jurisdiction if we raised the issue of construction of dams?” he wondered adding that nothing had been done on this issue for the last 40 years.

He said he took good care of the limits while doing judicial activism.

