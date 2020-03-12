So far, 894,256 travellers screened for coronavirus: NIH report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 894,256 travellers have been screened for symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as of today, according to a National Institute of Health (NIH) report. Of them, 471 were tested for the deadly disease.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared the report stating 20 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, of them 18 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the country while two have been released after recovery.

1) National Institute of Health Report (12.03.2020) on Corona Virus (COVID-19) – Cumulative travelers Screened: 894,256

– Suspected Cases at Hospitals (Cumulative): 271

– Test Performed (Cumulative): 471

– Test Positive (Cumulative): 20

– Still Admitted: 18

– Discharged: 2 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 12, 2020

The NIH said there is a BSL-3 mobile lab ready for testing with IPC trainings and hospital assessments started in Skardu. It added the GB lab staff has been trained at NIH and necessary equipment provided whereas IPC training is in progress for Railway General Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Earlier today, a 31-year-old man in Shigar district tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus confirmed.

The 31-year-old man had visited Iran and tested positive for the disease today.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 22 and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

