9 year old strangled to death after being raped in Hangu

PESHAWAR: A 9-year-old was found dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s region of Hangu on Sunday, reports claim foul play, ARY News reported.

According to details, initial post-mortem reports revealed that the minor had been subjected to violent rape before being murdered by strangulation.

Bruises on the 9-year-olds body also revealed that she was beaten viciously before being murdered.

Conclusive reports of the DNA samples taken from the dead body will become available within 24 hours.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has taken notice of the harrowing incident and have ordered an urgent inquiry into the matter demanding the perpetrator(s) to be caught and punished in accordance with the law.

A three-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted at a village in Nawabshah here last Sunday.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter went to a nearby shop to buy things where the shopkeeper sexually assaulted her.

The parents of the minor girl reached the Airport police station and registered a case against the shopkeeper. The police, later on, conducted a raid at a shop and arrested the accused identified as Asim.

