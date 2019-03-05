92 women in Sindh’s jails facing murder charges: survey

KARACHI: Ninety-two women prisoners, either convicted or under trial prisoners, incarcerated in Sindh’s 26 jails under the charges of murder, according to the figures given in a survey.

The maximum number of women prisoners belonging to a Sindh’s district arrested under murder charges is 12, which is from Karachi West.

The Central and South districts of Karachi have overall 18 women imprisoned under the charges of murder in different jails in Sindh.

In jails 71 women are under trial prisoners facing murder charges, while other 21 have been convicted for the heinous crime of murder, the survey said.

According to figures four women of Malir district in Karachi have been convicted for murder.

Moreover, 27 children of upto 16 to 17 years’ age are incarcerated in Sindh’s jails. Apart of it, 132 prisoners of 18 years have been imprisoned in jails under charges of various offences.

According to the survey, overall 162 accused have been imprisoned in children jails across the province.

There are 3011 prisoners in jails convicted for the heinous crime of kidnapping for ransom, the survey disclosed.

Proposed legislation to transform jails in correction centres

The Sindh government in a recent session of the provincial assembly has proposed a legislation, titled ‘The Sindh Prisons and Correctional facilities Bill 2019’. A bipartisan committee of the house having representation of both the treasury and opposition members was tasked with reviewing the bill and coming up with amendments to the draft bill within three weeks.

The proposed legislation meant to transform the jails into correction facilities to make the prisoners good citizens and productive members of the society.

Comments

comments