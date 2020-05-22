959 new cases swell Sindh’s Covid-19 tally to 20,883

KARACHI: As many as 959 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 20, 883 across the province.

In a video statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 959 new infections were detected when 6,023 testes were conducted. Four more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 340 in the province, he added.

A total of 149,566 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM disclosed.

He said 170 patients are in critical condition, of them 41 are on ventilators.

The chief minister said a total of 13,528 patients are under treatment, 11,895 are in home isolation, 836 at various hospitals and 797 at isolation centres. He disclosed 2252 more patients have been cured and discharged to their homes.

660 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 7,015, Murad Ali Shah said.

He appealed to the masses to celebrate this Eid with simplicity and stay at home during the holidays. He said the current coronavirus situation poses a risk to our lives and that we have to take care of each other.

