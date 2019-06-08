9600 shelterless schools operating in Sindh, education minister tells CM

KARACH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday was told by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah that there were 9600 shelterless schools in Sindh, ARY News reported.

During a meeting of province’s education department, Syed Sardar Shah told the chief minister that out of these 9600 shelterless schools, 71 had more than 100 students enrolled in them, upon which the chief minister took a policy decision and said that the shelterless school which have about 40 enrolment should be shifted to a nearby government school.

“The school which has less than 40 students cannot be termed as [shelterless] school, therefore such schools may be deleted from the list of the shelterless schools,” the CM was quoted as saying by a statement released from his office.

The chief minister also directed education department to focus on teachers training programmes. “Our teachers must be well-trained so that their teaching skills can be developed,” he said.

Taking another decision, the chief minister directed education department to reconstruct 160 dangerous school buildings.

“Some schools buildings have become too old, therefore their reconstruction or revamping must be done,” he said.

The chief minister in another meeting of Works & Service department was told that there were 349 schemes, including one new of Rs33.5 billion against which Rs26.5 billion have been released and 90 percent utilization of the funds released funds have been made.

Works & Service Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that out of 348 schemes, 326 were of highways, 14 of Thar Coal – the road schemes transferred by Thar coal to works department, three transferred by Special initiatives department and six of buildings were in progress.

He said that out of 349 schemes, 108 schemes, including one of the building would be completed by the end of current financial year and the remaining would be done during the next financial year.

Comments

comments