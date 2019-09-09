9th of Muharram being observed today

The 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country on Monday (today) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in various parts of the country today.

Ulema and Zakireen will throw light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Interior Ministry has put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram. According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, 71,485 personnel are performing duties across the Sindh province during Ashura. The police forces are equipped with 31 armed vehicles, 1824 vans and 1938 motorcycles.

Special traffic plans have also been issued across the country to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

