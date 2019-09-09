9th Muharram processions proceed peacefully to their destinations across country

KARACHI: The 9th of Muaharram processions culminated peacefully after passing through the tradition routes amid tight security across the country on Monday, ARY News reported.

The day was observed with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered in Karbala and large mourning processions were taken out in various parts of the country today.

In Karachi, the main procession started in the afternoon from Nishtar Park and culminated at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar in the evening amid tight security. The provincial government had taken foolproof security measures and no untoward incident was reported today.

In Lahore, the main procession emerged from Islampura and following its usual route reached Pandu street where it culminated peacefully.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had set up control rooms across the city to ensure the security of the mourning processions. While 6,560 Army, 3,120 Rangers personnel, 232,328 police officials and 138,335 volunteers had performed security duties in the city.

Mourning processions in Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and other cities of the country were also concluded peacefully after passing through their traditional routes today.

