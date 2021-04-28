A-level Urdu paper leaked online before exam

LAHORE: A-level Urdu paper was leaked on social media before the exam, it has been revealed on Wednesday.

As per details, an unknown person running an account on Instagram with the name of “Cambridge Taken Down” leaked A2 Urdu paper questions on social media the day before the exam.

The person also threatened that he will leak more papers if exams are not cancelled.

The man was also found challenging the British council and Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) on social media

A-level student while talking with ARY News has revealed that the same questions came in the exam which had been leaked on social media a day before the exam.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the NCOC reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country.

“No exams will be held in the country until June 15,” he said while addressing a presser alongside SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

hafqat Mahmood further said that the A and O level examinations in the country would be held in October and November.

