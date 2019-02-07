Indian Singer A R Rehman took to social media to support her daughter’s choice of dressing after she appeared on an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win.

Rehman and his daughter Khatija displayed positive behaviour, portraying that the father daughter duo do not have time for anyone’s negativity.

Netizens jumped to conclusions and labelled the singer conservative for his daughter’s attire when Khatija was invited to the stage to interview her father.

He share the above picture on Twitter, stating that every member of his family have the freedom to choose whatever they want.

“There were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents” said her daughter in defense of her father.

“The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgement without understanding the exact situation,” she concluded.

Comments

comments