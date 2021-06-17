Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf, who are one year into their marriage, sat down with Waseem Badami to share how they first met and it’s perhaps the most fitting meet-cute for a TV couple!

Talking to Badami on his ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh, Aagha and Hina shared that they first met on an ARY Zindagi show that Hina Altaf hosted, however, they first got talking on an Eid show in which they were the hosts!

While Hina Altaf denied that the two fought, Aagha confirmed that the two had, in fact, had some disagreements. “I would say it was a small disagreement because it was hard to develop a comfort level since we had to host the show together for the first time…” he shared.

The two then shared just how unpredictable life is… they ended up sharing their life together when they couldn’t even share the stage when they first met!

“Sometimes we sit and talk about how unbelievable it is! I could’ve never thought that I’d end up with Aagha and vice-versa… but we’re blessed,” said Hina Altaf.

When and how did they decide to get married then? Aagha shared that their friendship blossomed went they were cast together in a serial. “The show’s name was apt because we were in fact lost, and perhaps we were meant to find the right way to each other’s hearts and that’s how we became friends through that project,” he said.

Aagha termed their marriage a blend of friendship and arranged marriage, thanks to Hina Altaf becoming great friends with his mom who pushed him to pursue her for marriage.

“I had told Aagha that I want to settle down and that I was looking forward to settling down soon, and Aagha took that seriously,” said Hina Altaf, adding, “Aagha’s younger brother also pushed us to get our nikkah done on Jumma tul wida, and his mother and my father also wanted it to happen as soon as possible so…”

Talk about a courtship that’s perfectly fit for a TV show!

Watch the interview here:

