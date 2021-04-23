Aagha Ali demands postponement of students’ exams

Aagha Ali is the latest celeb to back students’ pleas to postpone their upcoming exams in light of the worsening COVID situation in the country.

The Maamta actor raised his voice for the cause on his Instagram stories, sharing that hundreds of students had reached out to him for support and that their demands make sense to him since almost all educational institutes have remained closed and online classes have been of little to no help to students.

“The new wave of corona is here and getting worse everyday and is taking many lives. Is this risk really worth it?” he asked.

Aagha went on to directly ask authorities to take students seriously and to postpone and/or cancel their exams, saying, “Please postpone the exams or promote the students on their previous records.”

“The whole country has been going through a lot of pressure and this is only giving students extreme mental stress,” he concluded, urging authorities to please notice their struggle.

Earlier, singer Asim Azhar also sided with the students’ struggle, asking Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to take action and postpone their exams. He also participated in the #ExamCancelHoga trend on Twitter.

