Aamer Manzoor appointed as PTV Managing Director

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday that Aamer Manzoor has been appointed for the position of the managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

On May 12, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the information secretary to appoint a managing director of the state TV within three months.

In April, Arshad Khan was removed from the post of PTV’s managing director and Colonel (retd) Hassan Immad Mohammedi, the director of admin and personnel with the state broadcaster, had been temporarily given the charge of the PTV chief.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had stated that Arshad Khan had lobbied to become the Managing Director. The minister said he asked for Khan’s resignation due to his inability to run the affairs of the state broadcaster.

Arshad Khan came under fire after fixing his monthly salary to Rs 2.2 million. Sources informed that two Benami cheques of Rs 3.1 million and Rs 1.7 million were traced during the initial investigation.

During the Senate Committee meeting on March 5, PTV MD Arshad Khan had failed to convince the Senate’s standing committee for human rights regarding the issue of pensions and wages of the state television’s employees. The committee had also hinted at sending the matters of the Benami cheque and financial irregularities to the National Accountability Bureau.

It may be recalled that differences between the then Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Aide on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq had surfaced over the Pakistan Television (PTV) MD’s performance.

