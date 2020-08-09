Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage in Instagram post
Pakistani actress Aamina Sheikh on Sunday shared first pictures with her husband on Instagram to confirm her marriage a day after posting a cryptic picture of hands holding wedding rings.
Turning to Instagram, the Cake actress, 38, posted pictures of herself and her husband to confirm that she has remarried.
In another picture, the Jackson Heights actress and her husband could be seen with her daughter Meissa.
She started her announcement series with a ‘Bismillah’ post, after which she posted the pictures with rings.
Many celebs extended their love and wishes to the actress, including Saba Qamar, Adeel Hussain, Nadia Hussain, Zara Noor Abbas, Sunita Marshall, and Momal Sheikh.
Aamina was previously married to actor turned director Mohib Mirza. They decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences.