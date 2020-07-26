PTI MNA claims ‘licence of K-Electric will be suspended soon’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that the licence of sole electricity supply company in Karachi, K-Electric (KE), will be suspended soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that he did not care of anyone else except Prime Minister Imran Khan who always paid attention to his opinion. The PTI lawmaker said that he has the support of PM Imran Khan.

Hussain also claimed that the premier had organised a meeting of representatives of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) with him.

Read: NEPRA warns K-Electric to respond to charges or face hefty fines

The legislator predicted that he is fully confident over the PTI’s victory in the forthcoming local government elections and announced to take part as a candidate in the polls.

Earlier on July 16, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain had announced to resign over his failure to solve issues of his constituency.

In his tweet, Aamir Liaquat Hussain had confessed that he is a helpless MNA of Karachi who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city. He added that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency.

He had also announced that he asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation.

