Aamir Liaquat moves SHC against creation of Keamari district

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Monday moved a writ petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the Sindh government’s decision of carving a seventh district out of Karachi.

He states in his petition that the PPP-led provincial government’s move to create Keamari district by bifurcating Karachi’s West district reeks of bias. It didn’t even take the local government into confidence on the creation of the new district, he added.

Aamir Liaquat claimed that the appointment of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Ziaur Rehman as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district was a part of this plan.

He said his petition enjoys the complete support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a meeting on Aug 20, the Sindh cabinet approved creating a seventh district in the metropolis. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also proposed renaming South district as ‘Karachi District’. “The districts in the port city should be named after their popular areas,” suggested Murad.

