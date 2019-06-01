Televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat who recently married his former colleague Syeda Tuba had a beautiful moment with his wife on TV and the beautiful video is going viral.

During one of the episodes of his Ramadan show, Aamir Liaquat brought a gold ring and a locket for his wife and presented her the gifts during the show in what he jokingly termed an “engagement ritual” after marriage.

As Dr Liaquat presented the gifts to his wife during the show, Sherry sang a sweet song for his ‘Bhabhi’ with prayers that “Bhaiyaa Hamara Rakhay Tumhara Sada Khayal” (may our brother always keep you happy).

As a number of social media pages shared the video and beautiful images, his fans also commented and sent their love to the couple.

“Aamir Bhai is a caring husband,” wrote one fan.

“Oh, Aamir bhai is so loving towards his wife, may every girl gets such a loving husband,” wrote another fan, a girl.

“This video is full of love, whoever is agreed, hit like button,” wrote a fan who immediately received 200 likes.

