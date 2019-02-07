Aasia Bibi can go anywhere she wants: FM Qureshi

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Feb 6 stated that Aasia Bibi is free and can go anywhere she wants, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“She is free to leave Pakistan if she wants and swift measures will be taken to ensure her security,” he said during an interview to a British TV channel. “No one would be allowed to challenge writ of the state.”

Qureshi added that relations with the United States are improving as they have pledged their confidence in the Pakistani leadership.

“We have succeeded in rooting out terrorism from our soil,” he said while responding to a question. “Afghanistan has to take swift action against the safe heavens of terrorists on its soil now. They have to do a lot in this regard.”

The foreign minister concluded that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to meet anyone including US President Donald Trump for the sake of the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, on Jan 30, the top court had dismissed a review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel had rejected the appeal after hearing arguments from the appellant’s counsel.

“The appellant failed to prove flaws in the announced judgment,” ruled the CJP. “There were clear contradictions in evidences and depositions.”

Comments

comments