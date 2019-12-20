Top five abandoned amusement parks worldwide

When these parks were in their prime, they were fun, fantastic, and anything but freaky. Now, they seem like something out of a nightmare.

However, still some people enjoy experiencing such a weird thing and nowadays there has been a recent rise in the number of people actively seeking out these neglected parks.

Abandoned amusement parks have grown so popular that you’ll find dozens of Instagram pages dedicated to them.

So here is the list of five amusement parks that have been abandoned but are still remembered for their fun activities.

Catskill Game Farm

The creation of Catskill Game Farm started off as a hobby for the rich New York Banker, Roland Lindemann. Growing up, he had dreams of one day having his very own zoo. He made his dreams a reality in 1933. After many years of success, Lindemann gave the zoo to his daughter and her husband.

The couple was eventually accused of selling their zoo animals to a ranch to be executed by a hunter. As a result, Catskill Game Farm ending up closing its doors in 2006.

Loudoun Castle, Scotland

A series of tragic secrets haunt the mystical Loudoun Castle theme park. As ironic as it seems, the building that was built on ruins fell to ruin. After opening in 1995, it had a fairly successful run until a horrific accident occurred in 2007.

One of Loudoun Castle’s ride operators was killed after falling 80 feet. Just three years later, the park shut down because it wasn’t doing well financially.

Old Fort Davis, Texas

Visiting the Old Fort Davis amusement park in Wilmer, Texas, was once like taking a trip to the past. The historic park offered visitors a glimpse into what life was like in the old days.

It was also used as a set for western movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, a horrific fire destroyed six buildings in the 1800s-style town on a chilly morning in November 2010.

Six Flags, New Orleans

The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the largest regional theme park company in the world. Unlike the majority of failed amusement parks, the Six Flags located in New Orleans didn’t close down from money issues.

They were forced to shut their doors after a devastating natural disaster. In 2005, Category 5 Hurricane Katrina struck the city of New Orleans, destroying everything in its path and killing over 1,000 people.

Camelot, Lancashire, England

Camelot is one of the more recent amusement parks to close down. The abandoned medieval-themed park is located near the village of Charnock Richard. It was created to mimic the legend of King Arthur and it successfully did so for about 30 years.

However, now the Camelot castle just looks like vandalized ruins. After a long period of bad weather and low sales, Camelot went out of business. An estimated 150 people lost their jobs.

Comments

comments