KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar and former senator Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away in Karachi following a protracted illness, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kumaili breathed his last in hospital in Karachi earlier today, Jafaria Alliance also wrote on its Facebook page urging everyone to recite Surah Fatiha for the departed soul. He was 70.

The head of the Jafaria Alliance and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senator was among the country’s most renowned Islamic scholars with thousands of followers.

Back in 2014, Kumaili lost his son, 42-year-old Ali Akbar Kumaili, in a target killing incident in Karachi.

More to follow…

Comments

comments