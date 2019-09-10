Sudan PM to visit Juba in first official trip

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s new prime minister will travel to Juba this week, his first official overseas trip since becoming premier after the ouster of long time leader Omar al-Bashir, officials said Tuesday.

Abdalla Hamdok, who heads an 18-member cabinet as Sudan transitions to civilian rule, will travel to Juba on Thursday and return the next day.

“He will be accompanied by a delegation including the ministers of interior, foreign affairs, energy and mining, and commerce and industry,” Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh told reporters after the cabinet’s first meeting on Tuesday.

South Sudan split from the north in 2011, but a devastating war in the world’s youngest country has sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing into Sudan over the years.

The two countries have yet to resolve some pending border disputes and trade concerns after the bulk of oil earnings of erstwhile Sudan went to South Sudan following the split.

