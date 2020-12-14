‘Abducted’ boy found dead in Karachi: police

KARACHI: A ‘missing’ 10-year-old boy was found dead by police officials within the vicinity of Sharifabad police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police told the media that they recovered the dead body of the boy who had been abducted from Karachi’s Moosa Colony of Gulberg Town four days ago. The deceased boy is identified as Salman alias Bhola.

An abduction case was also registered at Gulberg police station last year. The body of the child was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post mortem, they added.

Earlier on Saturday, in a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy had allegedly raped two and a half years old child in Karachi’s area of Korangi.

The act of moral degradation had been reported in the Korangi Industrial area, where a 14 years old boy had sexually abused two and a half years old kid.

The culprit had been taken into custody by the police, who admitted raping the minor in his initial confessional statement. Meanwhile, the rape victim kid had been shifted to the hospital for the medical report.

