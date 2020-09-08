Abducted SECP officer Sajid Gondal reaches home

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Director Sajid Gondal returned home on Tuesday night, five days after he was kidnapped from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Sajid Gondal confirmed that he has reached home safely, He said, “I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me.”

I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me. — Sajid Gondal (@sgondal) September 8, 2020

His family also confirmed that Sajid Gondal has returned home tonight.

Sources said that SECP Joint Director Sajid Gondal had been kidnapped on Thursday night (September 3) from the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station in Islamabad.

His car had been recovered by the police near National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad.

Read More: PM Imran sets up committee to probe Sajid Gondal disappearance

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking notice of Security Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) employee disappearance, had set up a three-member committee to probe the matter.

The cabinet committee to investigate the disappearance comprises Advisor to PM Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee will present its report to the PM.

