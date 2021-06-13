Two more people abducted in Shikarpur village after anti-bandit operation

SHIKARPUR: Two more people have been abducted from the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur, raising the number of abductees from the area where police launched an operation against bandits to 10, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the incident, two more people have been abducted from the area allegedly by the bandits. “The total number of abductees now stands at 10,” they said adding that the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A report on June 01 said that the anti-bandit operation in the riverine forest area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur district remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

“Even the intelligence-based targeted anti-bandit operation yet to be started”, according to sources.

SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Ahmed Tunio has said that surveillance drones are being used to monitor the forest area along the Indus river. “We have gathered information and made maps of different points in the katcha area,” the police chief said.

“The chief minister and the I.G. Sindh Police have given us free hand to tackle the situation,” district police chief said.

“To clear the area from the outlaws is our target, to ensure safe public movement without any fear,” SSP Shikarpur said. “This time it will be decisive and result bearing police operation in the area,” he added.

