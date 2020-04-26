Four abductees recovered during police action in Sindh kutcha areas

KANDHKOT: Sindh police on Sunday recovered four abductees during an action carried out in Kutcha areas of Shikarpur and Kashmore districts , ARY NEWS reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Raza, the abductors tricked the people by luring them into a trap using female voices and later took them away to Kutcha area demanding ransom for their release.

He said that the police have entered into the fourth day of the action against criminals in kutcha areas and had so far recovered four people from the custody of bandits.

“Three people have been recovered today,” he said adding that two dacoits were also arrested from the remits of Guddu police station.

In August 2019, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to launch crackdown against the gangs of bandits in katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The decision has been taken to launch an operation in katcha area (riverine forests along Indus River) in view of the rising incidents of kidnapping, spokesman of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

“Maintenance of law and order is prime responsibility of the government and it will not tolerate the rule of bandits in these areas”, a statement said.

The government will convene a meeting within a week to finalize the operation (against the criminal gangs), spokesman said.

The chief minister has also directed the I.G. Police Sindh to issue orders to the police for recovery of the hostages from the criminals.

The police chief was also directed to submit report to the chief minister after recovery of the kidnapped persons.

