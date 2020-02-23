Citizen escapes abduction bid after being fooled by ‘female voice’ on phone call

SUKKUR: Police officials claimed to have foiled a kidnapping bid of a citizen fooled by a abductors’ gang in Sukkur using ‘female voice’ on the telephone calls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A resident of Dadlo, Ghulam Raza, escaped a kidnapping bid from a suburban part of Sukkur who had been deceived by Junaid Jagirani gang members which called him on their location, said police.

The gang members have tried to kidnap him after he reached to the given location.

Raza told media that he had been engaged into friendship with a ‘girl’ one week ago after receiving a telephone call from an unknown number. The abductors pretended to be a woman lured him to reach in a Katcha area for a meeting, he added.

However, he was luckily saved from being kidnapped due to the timely action of police officials.

Read: Relatives arrested over recovery of abducted girl in Sukkur

Earlier in January, a resident of Orangi Town area of Karachi had been abducted after being fooled over the phone by abductors.

According to details, the abductors pretended to be a woman on the other end of the phone and mimicked a females voice to lure the innocent man in.

The man was called to district Kashmore in Sindh and was later taken, hostage.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur had revealed that a ransom was sought by the abductors for the release of the man. The man had since been released by his captives after the ransom was paid off, the abductors remain at large to this day.

