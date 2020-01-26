Finance adviser urges better facilities to foreigners, overseas nationals

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, has urged for providing best facilities to foreigners and overseas Pakistanis upon their arrival in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while addressing a ceremony related to Customs Day, praised the performance of Customs officials and highlighted the importance of their role in the national economy.

“It is necessary to provide the best facilities to foreigners and overseas Pakistan arriving in the country. Customs officials will have to fulfil this responsibility and improving the impression of their institutions. We will also have to focus on improving our services on modern principles.”

He said the number of people visiting Pakistan has doubled in the last 1.5 years. The institution is the face of Pakistan, whereas, Customs’ role is very important to achieve national targets, he added.

The government has prioritised to promote global trade for economic uplift and the Centre will also provide resources to Customs like other government institutions, he said.

Earlier in December last year, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that international financial institutions were affirming Pakistan’s economic growth.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, Hafeez Shaikh said that the government effective polices and economic reforms were bearing fruit. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government steer the country out of economic crises.

Hafeez Shaikh said that the incumbent government has promoted business-friendly environment in the country and taken effective measures to increase exports.

The adviser said that the government did not take loan from the State Bank of Pakistan during the last six months and added that prices of petroleum products were not increased during the last five months.

He maintained that they will provide relief to the poor people of the country despite low budget.

