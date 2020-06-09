ECC likely to approve supplementary grant to health ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday (today) where a supplementary grant to the health ministry is likely to be approved, ARY News reported.

A 12-point agenda will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Sources said that the committee is also expected to approve additional funds worth Rs3.82 billion for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and fund allocations for the legal affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It is expected that the government will approve an additional salary in term of risk allowance to the healthcare workers. The participants of the meeting will also hold a consultation over the allocation of funds for officials performing duties as UN peacekeepers. A technical grant worth Rs168.1 million will be approved.

Moreover, economic experts will also review the basic points of the PM’s Kamyab Jawan programme. The committee will also discuss the matters related to the increase in capital of the national bank up to $10.9 million in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved 12 supplementary grants to different government departments.

