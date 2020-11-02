Abdul Qadir Baloch to decide about political future on November 7

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said that he will make an announcement about his political future on November 7, ARY News reported.

“I have been in consultation with the friends and political colleagues”, Abdul Qadir Baloch said in his statement released from Quetta here today.

The disgruntled leader of the PML-N further said that he will address a press conference on November 7 and announce his political future.

In his statement yesterday, Qadir Baloch said that the only reason he had decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported earlier in the day that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz took notice of the statements of Abdul Qadir Baloch with regard to the protest rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

Baloch, was advised by the party’s senior leadership to step down from the top seat in Balochistan, according to sources.

Jamal Shah Kakar, incumbent provincial General Secretary of the PML-N, who has completed the organizational set up of the party in Balochistan, has been directed by the leadership to look into the organizational matters of the party, sources said.

