ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid a tribute to the veteran Pakistani spin legend, Abdul Qadir, who passed away late on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a post on Twitter, PM Khan expressed his grief over the demise of Qadir and offered his condolences to his family.

“Deeply saddened to hear of Abdul Qadir’s passing. My prayers and condolences go to the family,” the prime minister tweeted.

He added that Qadir was a genius and one of the greatest spinners of all time. The premier recalled that his former cricket fellow was witty and humorous.

Shedding light on his expertise in the game, PM Khan wrote: “Qadir’s bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne.” Qadir's bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019 Abdul Qadir’s son Salman Qadir and Test cricketer Kamran Akmal confirmed the demise of the legendary cricketer yesterday. He was about 64.

