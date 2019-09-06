Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and legendary leg-spin bowler Abdul Qadir passed away on Friday after he suffered a cardiac attack in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Abdul Qadir’s son Salman Qadir and Test cricketer Kamran Akmal confirmed the demise of the legendary cricketer. He was about 64.

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993 and was widely recognized as the foremost leg spinner of his times. The 64-year old Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in two World Cups (1983 and 1987). He also captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.

He later served as chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Condolences pour in after the death of Abdul Qadir

Many from the cricketing fraternity sent their condolences and commiserations on the passing of the bowler par excellence, tributes poured in from Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Moin Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah Ul Haq among others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed grief on the demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also expressed its shock and grief at the news of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir’s passing and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

