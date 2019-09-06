Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and legendary leg-spin bowler Abdul Qadir passed away on Friday after he suffered a cardiac attack in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Abdul Qadir’s son Salman Qadir and Test cricketer Kamran Akmal confirmed the demise of the legendary cricketer. He was about 64.

Our legend star our Elder Mr Abdul Qadir is no more with us quite shocking news for all of us.May Allah make his last journey easy & Give him best place in Jannah Ameen — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 6, 2019

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993 and was widely recognized as the foremost leg spinner of his times. The 64-year old Abdul Qadir represented Pakistan in two World Cups (1983 and 1987). He also captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.

He later served as chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Condolences pour in after the death of Abdul Qadir

Many from the cricketing fraternity sent their condolences and commiserations on the passing of the bowler par excellence, tributes poured in from Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Moin Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah Ul Haq among others.

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 6, 2019

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 6, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed grief on the demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir.



COAS expresses heartfelt grief on demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir.

“Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and gives strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Aamen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 6, 2019

Sad news mate! Loved watching him bowl https://t.co/UoiX2yWFys — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab’s passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also expressed its shock and grief at the news of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir’s passing and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir More ▶️ https://t.co/YexDe2BrfN pic.twitter.com/Vouc7y1J3w — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

