Industry sector facing water issues, says Abdul Razak Dawood

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said on Saturday that industry sector is facing water issues, ARY News reported.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that the federal government is working to resolve gas-related issues. He added that the consistency in policies resulted in improvements in ease of doing business. The adviser elaborated that the government has taken forward the development of power production.

Commenting over the rising prices of vegetables, Dawood was of the view that the government is in talks with Iran for imports of tomatoes.

Earlier on November 13, Abdul Razak Dawood had said the government was taking steps to eradicate the menace of smuggling.

Read: Dawood invites investors to take benefits from burgeoning opportunities

The adviser told this to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile when the issue of cross border smuggling of fruits, including apple, and other goods from Iran was raised in its meeting held here at the Parliament House. The committee also discussed the import of onions and tomatoes and called for levying taxes.

Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood suggested holding a meeting with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce to resolve these issues and address the grievances of importers.

The committee observed that prohibiting the import of onions and tomatoes has not strengthened our farmers and has not helped in reducing prices as otherwise claimed.

Comments

comments