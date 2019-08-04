Abdul Razak Dawood urges Korean companies to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood urged the South Korean companies to invest in Pakistan owing to its improved global ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Index by 11 points in 2019.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Advisor visited Korea to tap the Korean market for Pakistani businesses.

“Korea imports US$ 535 billion goods annually in the world, which offers huge potential for Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

The Advisor said the government would welcome the Korean importers’ delegation to Pakistan. He said that KOIMA, the largest Korean importers association is keen to enhance imports from Pakistan.

Razak Dawood concluded a successful visit to South Korea and he also was heading a delegation of textile top players, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Sunday.

The visit had a special focus on enhancing Pakistan’s exports to Korea and attract Korean FDI.

Chairman KOIMA, Mr Hong Kwang Hee stated that Pakistan is becoming an important destination for Korean imports and KOIMA believed that Pakistani market could be tapped for cheaper imports to Korea.

