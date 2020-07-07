PM’s aide lauds exporters’ ‘good performance’ amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated exporters on “good performance” despite the “very challenging” situation caused by Covid-19.

“I want to congratulate all our exporters on the good performance in 2019-20, in spite of the very challenging situation caused by Covid,” he said in a Twitter statement.

The PM aide said the country’s exports were only six per cent less than those recorded in 2018-19, while regional countries like Bangladesh and India saw their exports fall to 17 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

“This good performance was also due to the timely lifting of the lockdown and the good coordination between Federal and Provincial agencies at the daily meetings of NCOC,” he pointed out.

“Our Exporters deserver every praise for their effort, hard work and reaching out to our customers.”

