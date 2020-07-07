Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM’s aide lauds exporters’ ‘good performance’ amid pandemic

Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood congratulated exporters on “good performance” despite the “very challenging” situation caused by Covid-19.

“I want to congratulate all our exporters on the good performance in 2019-20, in spite of the very challenging situation caused by Covid,” he said in a Twitter statement.

The PM aide said the country’s exports were only six per cent less than those recorded in 2018-19, while regional countries like Bangladesh and India saw their exports fall to 17 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

“This good performance was also due to the timely lifting of the lockdown and the good coordination between Federal and Provincial agencies at the daily meetings of NCOC,” he pointed out.

“Our Exporters deserver every praise for their effort, hard work and reaching out to our customers.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Jamshoro ‘stoning’ victim died of head injuries, says autopsy report

Pakistan

Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms

Pakistan

LHC questions Shehbaz’s absence from hearing post-Covid recovery

Pakistan

PIA steward disappears in Canada post-Toronto-flight


ARY NEWS URDU