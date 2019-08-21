Abdul Razak Dawood hails WB role for economic development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday appreciated the role of World Bank in the economic and social development of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Razak Dawood during a meeting with World Bank Country Director, Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan (Illango), who called on him today to deliberate on issues pertaining to regulatory and institutional reforms in Pakistan for the betterment business opportunities in the country.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the commerce advisor lauded WB role for providing technical and financial assistance to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said the government was focusing on higher exports through tariff rationalization for attracting trade-related investment.

Undertaking institutional reform, documentation of economy and easing of doing business regulations was the priority of the incumbent government, he said during a meeting with the delegation of the business community here.

