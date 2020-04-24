Pakistan’s exports to Africa increased: Abdul Razak Dawood
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% even in this crunch time of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Friday.
“Alhumdulillah! Even in these testing times Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% from July 2019 to 21st April 2020, as compared to the same period last year”, Razak Dawood said in a tweet.
He said rice exports has increased 20%, from $500 to $600 million, tractors from $9 to 15 million, clothing from $4 to $50 million, and bed linen from $30 to $36 million.
