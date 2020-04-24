Pakistan’s exports to Africa increased: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% even in this crunch time of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Alhumdulillah! Even in these testing times Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% from July 2019 to 21st April 2020, as compared to the same period last year”, Razak Dawood said in a tweet.

Alhumdulillah! Even in these testing times Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% from July 2019 to 21st April 2020, as compared to the same period last year.1/2 @ansukhera @pid_gov @ImranKhanPTI @aliya_hamza — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) April 24, 2020

He said rice exports has increased 20%, from $500 to $600 million, tractors from $9 to 15 million, clothing from $4 to $50 million, and bed linen from $30 to $36 million.

Earlier, Razak Dawood had said that Gwadar Port has been made operational for the Afghan Transit Trade. Announcing the positive development via his twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood said the Gwadar Port has been operationalized for Afghan Transit Trade under APTTA 2010

