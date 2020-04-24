Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan’s exports to Africa increased: Abdul Razak Dawood

pakistan exports

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% even in this crunch time of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Friday.

“Alhumdulillah! Even in these testing times Pakistan’s exports to Africa have increased by 10% from July 2019 to 21st April 2020, as compared to the same period last year”, Razak Dawood said in a tweet.

 He said rice exports has increased 20%, from $500 to $600 million, tractors from $9 to 15 million, clothing from $4 to $50 million, and bed linen from $30 to $36 million.

Read more: Govt allows export of textile masks: Abdul Razak Dawood

Earlier, Razak Dawood had said that Gwadar Port has been made operational for the Afghan Transit Trade.

Announcing the positive development via his twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood said  the Gwadar Port has been operationalized for Afghan Transit Trade under APTTA 2010

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

USD appreciates against PKR after long period of depreciation

Pakistan

PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today to review measures against coronavirus

Pakistan

Petition against online classes discarded by LHC, deemed unfit for hearing

Pakistan

PIA lifted 11,000 stranded Pakistanis so far


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close