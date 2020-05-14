Abdul Razak Dawood records statement in sugar probe

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood appeared before the commission of inquiry on the sugar scam and recorded his statement, ARY News reported.

The inquiry commission questioned him about the export and subsidy of sugar. The commission is being led by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia

According to officials, Sugar Advisory Board, under the chair of Abdul Razak Dawood, recommended export of sugar, after which Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowed export of 1.1 million tonne of sugar in October and December of 2018.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman yesterday recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission investigating the sugar crisis.

Buzdar responded to the commission’s queries about the provision subsidy on the export of sugar.

Earlier on May 12, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission.

It emerged that the sugar inquiry commission had summoned eight groups for the interviews from the sugar mills including Alliance Group, Hunza Group, Hamza Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on April 28 gave three weeks more time to Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal.

The approval was given in a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here in Islamabad.

