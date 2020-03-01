LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Abid Sher Ali had to face an embarrassing situation when a person at a community awards event in London refused to receive his award from him, reported ARY News.

He was invited to the event organised at a local hotel to distribute awards among community leaders.

The situation turned interesting when a community leader, Attaur Rehman was asked to receive his award.

To the PML-N leader’s utter surprise, the recipient walked towards the host and grabbed hold of a mic, saying he won’t receive his award from, what he said, thieves.

At this, the audience erupted, with some of them shouting, clapping and chanting slogans against Abid Sher Ali.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disconcerted, the PML-N delivered a brief speech and concluded it with the slogan “Nawaz Sharif Zindabad.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were also in attendance at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Sher said they live in a civilised society where they ought to project a positive image of Pakistan instead of indulging in mud-slinging.

Asif Saleem, the organiser of the event, expressing anger at the unruly behaviour of some of the participants, said those indulging in sloganeering were affiliated with the PTI, who were not even invited to the ceremony but participated with an intention to spoil it.

