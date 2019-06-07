Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam’s new sufi song released for Bazm-e-Rang

Legendary Sufi singer and the saint of our times Abida Parveen’s new song released as part of Bazm-e-Rang, a series of Sufi and spiritual music. This venture is started by her son Sarang Latif.

As part of chapter one ‘Khayal se Khayal tak’ , a song by the name of Pardadari has been released on Eid-ul-Fitr which features Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam.

This soulful song in the magical voices of the duo will definitely take you on a spiritual journey. We can surely say by listening to the trailer that the series sounds promising.

The Youtube series marks the directorial debut of Sarang who brought his vision to life with the compositions personally done by the Sufi music star Abida Parveen herself.

The lyrics for the compositions are taken from the greatest Sufi poets of all times such as Hazrat Bedam Shah Warsi RA, Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah R.A, Hazrat Shah Niaz Barelvi R.A, Hazrat Amir Khusro R.A and Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The upcoming series features many famous singers including Rahat Fateh Ali khan, Khamaj and others.

Commenting on his new venture by Abida Parveen productions, Sarang said “Music is the beginning to existence”. With the new music series, Sarang aims to turn the most mundane and the most challenging moments of life into deeply resonating and indescribably divine experience.

