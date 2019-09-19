Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Absconding murderer of police constable arrested after 18 years

LAHORE: An alleged murderer of a police constable, who is absconding since last 18 years, has been arrested by Punjab Police’s Investigation Unit during a raid in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab Police’s Investigation Unit conducted a raid in Misri Shah area of the provincial capital Lahore and arrested a proclaimed offender in the murder case of a police officer.

The arrest was made with the assistance of Interpol, police said.

The arrested suspect is identified as Feraz Khan alias Babba, who had martyred a police constable 18 years ago by opening fire on a check post.

Police said that Khan’s accomplice, Javed, had been jailed after being arrested.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan utilising nuclear technology for socio-economic development: FO

Pakistan

Sindh governor discusses Kashmir issue with New Zealand’s envoy

Pakistan

Humanitarian crisis deepens in occupied Kashmir: Chaudhry Sarwar

Pakistan

PM discusses bilateral ties, Kashmir crisis with Saudi crown prince


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close