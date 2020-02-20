Woman accused of murdering husband arrested after 19 years

LAHORE: Lahore police claimed on Thursday to have arrested an absconding woman accused of strangling her husband to death with the help of a paramour, ARY News reported.

They said Salama Bibi had been on the run for the past 19 years.

The Shahdara police’s investigation unit apprehended the accused who had fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evade her arrest.

The accused woman had murdered her spouse with the help of an acquaintance in 2001.

Earlier, on Feb 10, a woman had thrown acid on her husband while he was asleep in Azizabad, an area of Karachi.

According to the police, a disgruntled wife threw acid on her sleeping husband, which also injured her 10-year-old son. Both of them were shifted to a hospital.

Farzana and Farhan married on their own will. “But differences had developed between the couple due to which they had separated eight months ago,” he family of Farhan said.

According to the police, she managed to escape after committing the crime. The police are on the lookout for her.

