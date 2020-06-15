Chairman Senate notifies PM, Hafeez Sheikh over consistent absence of FBR officials

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani took notice of absent Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials from today’s session, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue, members on policy, income and customs have all been summoned on coming Wednesday and have been asked to ensure their presence for senate proceedings for the day.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that Wednesday’s senate session will not commence until FBR officials arrive at the venue.

Chairman senate added that all government officials are answerable to the parliament and must adhere to their call.

He also said that the attitude being displayed by FBR officials has been pointed out to the Prime Minister and Financial Advisor to the government, Hafeez Sheikh.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR chief Nausheen Javed Amjad has excused herself from meeting Sadiq Sanjrani minutes before their scheduled meeting in the past.

