PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

According to details, the two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the resolve to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship.

They also exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister and Abu Dhabi crown prince agreed to continue working closely to enhance bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.

The prime minister also informed him about the latest situation of coronavirus in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain the epidemic.

Last year in May, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had agreed to work closely for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: PM Khan, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss occupied Kashmir situation

The resolve came during a telephone call made by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 2020.

Thanking the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from UAE, the prime minister had lauded the steps taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Comments

comments