Abu Dhabi crown prince to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday (today) on an official visit, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a luncheon for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the old PM House in Islamabad here today.

Sources relayed that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the crown prince to discuss bilateral ties and other regional and international issues of mutual interest. Federal ministers, advisers and special assistants to PM, top military leadership as well as key government officials have been invited for the luncheon.

Earlier in a telephonic conversation, PM Khan extended an invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finalized a financial package of $6.2 billion for Pakistan. Sources said the UAE package comprises of $3.2bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payment and a $3bn cash deposit.

The package is expected to be announced by UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his scheduled visit of Pakistan.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the UAE package will be under the same terms and conditions as given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “It was finalised this week.”

The deferred payment facility will help Pakistan save around $6.4 billion on oil and gas imports from the two countries.

Furnishing reports indicate that the government also began back channel talks with Qatar seeking relief Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices.

Pakistan has already received $2bn in cash from Saudi Arabia and the third installment of $1bn is due in the first week of February.

