ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) has issued a written order pertaining to the indictment proceedings of former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and others in Park Lane reference, ARY NEWS reported.

In a three-page detailed court order, it said that nine accused including Asif Ali Zardari would be indicted in the case.

Asif Zardari would join the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, another accused Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal would also join the video link proceedings from Karachi.

Furthermore, arrangements to appear in the indictment proceedings from Adiala prison would be made for Iqbal Khan, Hussain Lawai, and remaining accused.

All accused were directed to ensure their presence at the designated spots for their indictment proceedings, the court directed as accused would be identified by the registrar of the accountability court or his nominated representatives.

The court rejected an appeal from Asif Ali Zardari to dispose-off the case proceedings against him besides also throwing out an appeal challenging the court’s jurisdiction into the matter.

On July 05, Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh Najaf Mirza constituted three prosecution teams for a video link indictment in the Park Lane case.

Registrar of the accountability court has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi for finalization of arrangements for Zardari’s indictment.

The court has directed NAB Karachi to ensure the presence of the PPP leader on the video link at his home or hospital in case of his ill health.

Comments

comments