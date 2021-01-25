AC defers indictment of Sharjeel Memon, others in assets case

KARACHI: An accountability court has deferred the indictment of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and others in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court conducted the hearing of the assets beyond income case against PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and others where it is likely to indict the accused today. However, the indictment was deferred due to the absence of a co-accused Muhammad Sohail following his ailment.

It may be noted here the Sharjeel Memon and others had earlier released on bail in the corruption reference.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February 15.

The assets beyond means corruption reference accuses PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and other suspects of financial irregularities.

The reference also stated the presence of records, which confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects. The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion. Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

