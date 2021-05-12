NAROWAL: The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari has caught some women who were secretly shopping items ahead of Eidul Fitr despite the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported.

A video has surfaced on social media that showed AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari caught two women along with shopping bags during her visit to Narowal’s Railway Road.

In the video, two women were seen standing in a street along with shopping bags when the assistant commissioner reached there to visit the market along with security officials.

She asked them to hand over the shopping bags and after checking them, the AC Narowal found a pair of new shoes which were apparently purchased recently by the women. Bukhari questioned the women about the place where they have purchased from.

The women reportedly replied that they had purchased the shoes four days ago and now they reached the market again to complete their Eid shopping. Tehniyat Bukhari scolded the women, saying that they should be ashamed of being insulted instead of ending their shopping habits.

She added that the government issued directives to strictly follow the lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, one of the family member along with the women got angered over her remarks. He also exchanged harsh words with AC Narowal. After a heated debate between the family and AC Narowal, the citizens went away from the area.

After the discovery, AC Narowal ordered officials to open the shutters of the shops in the market. Later, the administration officers found many shopkeepers continuing trade activities secretly inside the closed shops. The authorities will take action against the violators of the lockdown measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had earlier announced to strictly implement the COVID-19 lockdown measures on the Eidul Fitr festival in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had urged that Covid cases will be reduced by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He asked citizens to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Punjab chief secretary announced that the gatherings for offering the Eidul Fitr prayers will be held in accordance with the SOPs.

