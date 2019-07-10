AC seeks arguments on Pervaiz Ashraf’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned until July 13 a case pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), reported ARY News.

Accountability Judge Naeem Arshad directed both the prosecution and defence sides to forward their arguments on an application filed by PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking his acquittal in the case for want of evidence.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, he said the opposition parties’ Rahbar Committee will decide a candidate for the slot of the Senate chairman.

It will be clear on the voting day in the upper house of parliament that the opposition succeeds in getting its chairman elected or not, he said.

The PPP leader said he respected courts that will dispense justice.

Ashraf and seven other people facing charges of illegal recruitment in GEPCO and been indicted in the case.

National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against the accused on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company.

They have been accused of hiring 437 employees in the power company by ignoring merit for the posts.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gepco.

