AC extends suspect’s remand in Karkey rental power case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of a major suspect, Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh until May 20 in the Karkey Rental Power Projects (RPPs) case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the suspect before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on expiry of his physical remand and demanded an extension in his remand for further investigation.

Earlier today, the judge reserved his verdict on the bureau’s plea to extend the suspect’s remand after hearing arguments of the NAB prosecutor and defence counsel.

In the previous hearing, the NAB lawer informed the judge that the suspect, the director of Cannock Global Enterprises Limited (CGEL), was only wasting time and not cooperating with the bureau in its investigation in the case.

The investigation officer in the case stated that no property belonging to Mr Sheikh was frozen yet, adding he denied owning a firm during the investigation.

Advocate Khawaja Haris contended that his client owned many companies, adding the NAB brings a new firm to light on each hearing and demands an extension in his remand on the pretext of probing into it.

Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh was arrested over his alleged involvement in corruption, corrupt practices and misuse of authority in award of RPP’s contract to M/s Karkey Karandenis Electric Uratim of Turkey.

He has also been accused of laundering illegal of accused Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain.

Comments

comments