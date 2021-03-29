Two killed, 15 injured in M9 motorway accident

HYDERABAD: Two passengers including a minor girl died and 15 others got injured in an accident on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a passenger van en route to Sukkur from Karachi overturned on the motorway due to overspeeding.

As a result, two passengers including 5-year-old Aalia Aziz and a young man Asif Shaikh died on the spot while 15 passengers including women and children were injured.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad. The police had arrested the driver but the incident’s FIR was not lodged so far.

In another accident that happened today, at least six school children were killed when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Sindh’s Khairpur.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu town of the Khairpur district.

Three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

On getting information, local people rushed to the spot of the accident and shifted the deceased and injured to the nearest hospital on their own. They lamented a lack of response from the authorities concerned.

